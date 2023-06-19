Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific expands Mandarin-speaking staff

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's flagship airline will expand its recruitment plans to hire cabin crew members from mainland China and widen its use of Mandarin following a scandal over discrimination that has been a headwind to the company's recovery.

In an internal memo sent to Cathay Pacific staff members, CEO Ronald Lam said it would increase Mandarin-speaking staffers on flights to mainland China first and for international routes later and begin to hire cabin crew members in mainland China from July.