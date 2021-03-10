Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific posts annual record loss of $2.8bn

HONG KONG -- Cathay Pacific Airways said on Wednesday that it lost a record $2.8 billion last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Hong Kong's flagship carrier especially hard hit because it does not have domestic routes to fall back on, unlike most global peers.

With international borders closed and travel highly restricted, airline travel has been severely disrupted since the outbreak began early last year.

Patrick Healy, chairman of Cathay, said in a statement that 2020 was "the most challenging 12 months of its more than 70-year history."

Cathay posted a net loss of 21.88 billion Hong Kong dollars ($2.8 billion) for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, compared with a net profit of HK$1.69 billion in the same period a year earlier. Revenue fell 56% from 2019 to HK$46.93 billion.

The substantial drop in revenue and the record loss was attributed mainly to the sharp falloff in passenger traffic. Cathay's passenger revenue, which accounted for about 70% of its total receipts in 2019, dropped 84% to HK$11.950 billion in 2020.

Cathay's revenue and net loss both were roughly in line with the consensus of 11 analysts compiled by QUICK-FactSet. They expected an average net loss of HK$20.88 billion and HK$45.123 billion in revenue.

Impairment and related charges of HK$4.06 billion for the year also were a big burden. They came mainly from discharging 34 aircraft deemed not to be making meaningful financial contributions.

Restructuring costs of HK$3.97 billion, including a HK$1.59 billion write-off of a deferred tax asset for Cathay Dragon, its regional carrier that ceased operations last fall, also weighed on the airline's bottom line.

The airline was not able to avoid substantial losses, despite receiving HK$2.69 billion in pandemic-related grants from governments globally and a HK$39 billion recapitalization led by the Hong Kong government last June.

One of the major silver linings for Cathay came from its cargo service. Group revenue for this segment increased 17% on a year-on-year basis to HK$27.89 billion, reflecting the imbalance of supply and demand caused by the pandemic. The deep cut in passenger flights resulted in a substantial loss of air cargo capacity across the industry, causing freight costs to rise.

Total fuel costs dropped 62% last year compared with a year earlier to HK$11.38 billion, as oil prices have tumbled. However, Cathay's hedging losses increased to HK$3.02 billion, about 30 times higher than in 2019, undercutting the group's gains from the decline in its fuel consumption and of oil prices.

Cathay said that in February it had completed the issue of a convertible bond, raising HK$6.74 billion in new funds.

However, the outlook remains "challenging and dynamic," Healy said. The Hong Kong government's tightened quarantine requirements for airlines' cockpit and cabin crews -- implemented late last month -- have increased Cathay's monthly cash burn rate by approximately HK$300 million to HK$400 million, bringing the figure up to between HK$1.3 billion and HK$1.9 billion.

"Our short-term outlook continues to be challenging," Healy said. "However, we remain absolutely confident in the long-term future and competitive position of our airlines." Cathay also owns local low-cost carrier HK Express and cargo service Air Hong Kong.

Cathay shares ended the morning trading session ahead of the earnings release unchanged from Tuesday's close of HK$7.10.