HONG KONG -- Greater Bay Airlines, Hong Kong's new carrier, signed a substantial purchase order for new passenger aircraft from Boeing on Friday, amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China.

The carrier agreed with the American manufacturer to buy 15 Boeing 737-9 planes between 2024 and 2027, while further committing to at least five Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets in the future, as the Hong Kong airline envisions expansion to long-haul flights.