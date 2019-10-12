'I do' at 30,000 feet: Garuda Indonesia to offer in-flight nuptials

JAKARTA -- Garuda Indonesia, the loss-making national airline, will attempt to turn around earnings by hiring out planes as wedding venues.

"We are planning to hold wedding ceremonies in special flights," Ari Askhara, CEO of Garuda, told Nikkei in an interview. He expects the inflight wedding service to launch as early as next year following discussions with regulators.

Passenger jets will play host to a range of entertainment options, including live music. Through this diversification scheme, Garuda plans to boost the share of the revenue gained outside of conventional air tickets.

"Right now, such revenue makes up about 1% of all sales, but I seek to raise it to 10%," Askhara said.

Garuda has so far offered in-flight concerts on three connections, including the route between the capital Jakarta and Yogyakarta, another Java island city. Although tickets on these flights were pricier than regular airfare, Askhara said all the concert flights were fully booked.

"The special flights draw zealous fans," said Askhara, who added that Garuda will expand upon the service.

Although Indonesia's air passenger traffic is rising along with economic growth, Garuda is playing catch up with the leading domestic carrier Lion Air while dealing with fierce competition from other players. The result has been two consecutive years of consolidated net losses, with the red ink hitting $179 million last year.

The airline turned a profit during the first half of this year. But with the government exerting pressure to cut fares, there is little prospect of expanding revenue from ticket sales. Not only is Garuda turning to venue flights, the company is also offering ad space on tickets, as well as virtual reality equipment to enhance in-flight movies.