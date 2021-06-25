ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Transportation

India's Jet Airways aims to fly again by year-end with rehab plan cleared

Bankruptcy panel rejects carrier's request to restore all airport slots

Jet Airways aircraft, seen here in April 2019, are parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.   © Reuters
RYOSUKE HANADA, Nikkei staff writer | India

TOKYO -- Indian bankruptcy authorities have accepted a rehabilitation plan submitted by sponsors of embattled carrier Jet Airways, opening the door for service to resume by the end of the year.

Although the National Company Law Tribunal approved the plan offered by London-based Kalrock Capital and Dubai businessman Murari Lal Jalan, the semi-judicial panel rejected the consortium's request to restore all of Jet Airways' airport slots.

Instead, the tribunal told Indian aviation authorities to redetermine the allocation of any airport slots to Jet Airways within a 90-day window.

Jet Airways, India's oldest private carrier, succumbed to financial difficulties amid competition from budget airlines and ceased all services in April 2019. The roughly 700 arrival and departure slots held by the company were redistributed to other airlines as a provisional measure.

The Indian airline industry faces falling demand due to the country's second wave of coronavirus infections. Only 2.11 million passengers flew on domestic routes in May, according to India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation, down 63% from April.

When India imposed a strict lockdown in March 2020, the move grounded passenger airplanes. Though domestic flights resumed two months later, regular international passenger routes remain suspended.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more