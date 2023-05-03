Indian budget carrier Go First files for bankruptcy protection

BENGALURU -- Indian budget carrier Go First filed for insolvency protection on Tuesday, blaming a financial crunch caused by faulty Pratt & Whitney engines that forced it to ground about half its fleet.

Pratt & Whitney "refused to comply" with a March order of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) that directed the engine maker to "take all reasonable steps" to supply the airline with at least 10 engines by April 27, and thereafter, 10 engines every month until December, the airline said in a statement.