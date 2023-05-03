ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Transportation

Indian budget carrier Go First files for bankruptcy protection

Airline blames faulty Pratt & Whitney engines for financial crunch

A Go First plane prepares to take off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.   © Reuters
SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

BENGALURU -- Indian budget carrier Go First filed for insolvency protection on Tuesday, blaming a financial crunch caused by faulty Pratt & Whitney engines that forced it to ground about half its fleet.

Pratt & Whitney "refused to comply" with a March order of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) that directed the engine maker to "take all reasonable steps" to supply the airline with at least 10 engines by April 27, and thereafter, 10 engines every month until December, the airline said in a statement.

