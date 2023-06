BENGALURU -- Indian budget carrier IndiGo ordered 500 narrow-body planes from Airbus on Monday in the world's largest aircraft deal, breaking the record set by Tata Group's Air India.

The new planes will be delivered between 2030 and 2035, IndiGo said in a statement, adding that it also awaits delivery of 480 previously ordered aircraft from the French manufacturer by the end of the decade. IndiGo currently operates an Airbus fleet of 300 aircraft.