Indian subway operator taps Japanese adviser for expansion

TOKYO -- A Japanese construction consulting company has won a 5 billion yen ($46 million) contract to support the expansion of the metro system in India's Chennai, where transportation infrastructure needs to keep pace with a fast-growing population.

Tokyo-based Nippon Koei will assist with railway system design, the tender process for builders, and other aspects of the Japanese-government-funded project.

Chennai Metro aims to complete the expansion, which spans over 100 km, and open the new lines by 2027. India's fourth-most-populous city forms part of a major economic hub, home to factories for Nissan Motor, Hyundai Motor and other international automakers.

Nippon Koei's contract covers a 52km portion comprising 57 stations.

A subsidiary of Osaka Metro, a subway operator in Japan's third-largest city, will take part in the station-related work as a subconsultant.

Osaka Metro sees participation in the overseas project helping its employees improve their skills, given the few opportunities to work on subway expansions in Japan.

Nippon Koei also won part of a project to build a beltway around Chennai spanning 133km. The Japanese company will provide consulting on road construction as well as toll collection and traffic control systems for a 25km portion that connects to the port at Ennore on the Bay of Bengal.

The company also expects to land the job of building a traffic management system to reduce expressway congestion.