Transportation

Indonesia oil giant Pertamina to boost overseas tanker expansion

Tie-up with Japan's NYK provides tailwind for shipping unit seeking IPO by 2025

Pertamina International Shipping (PIS), led by CEO Yoki Firnandi, has embarked on an aggressive overseas expansion drive. (Photo by Erwida Maulia)
ERWIDA MAULIA and NATSUMI KAWASAKI, Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

JAKARTA/TOKYO -- The tanker subsidiary of Indonesian state oil giant Pertamina is accelerating its international expansion and green cargo drive through a new alliance with Japanese shipper Nippon Yusen, amid surging demand for energy transport fueled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Previously dedicated to serving Pertamina's maritime logistics needs, Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) has embarked on an aggressive growth drive in the past few years, tapping the international market and looking beyond the needs of its parent company. PIS has purchased larger tankers, is renewing its aging fleet and expanding the types of cargo it can handle, while upgrading its terminals and planning more overseas branches.

