Indonesia oil giant Pertamina to boost overseas tanker expansion

JAKARTA/TOKYO -- The tanker subsidiary of Indonesian state oil giant Pertamina is accelerating its international expansion and green cargo drive through a new alliance with Japanese shipper Nippon Yusen, amid surging demand for energy transport fueled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Previously dedicated to serving Pertamina's maritime logistics needs, Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) has embarked on an aggressive growth drive in the past few years, tapping the international market and looking beyond the needs of its parent company. PIS has purchased larger tankers, is renewing its aging fleet and expanding the types of cargo it can handle, while upgrading its terminals and planning more overseas branches.