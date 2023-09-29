ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Transportation

Indonesia's Gojek teams up with commuter railway to battle Grab

New service offers combination of ride-hailing, train trips in superapp

Ride-hailing company Gojek is aiming to make things easier for Indonesian commuters.   © Gojek
NANA SHIBATA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Indonesian ride-hailing and delivery giant Gojek is teaming up with one of the nation's main commuter railway operators to offer users of its superapp a one-stop shop for local journeys, a senior Gojek executive told Nikkei Asia.

The move to work with Kereta Commuter Indonesia (KCI) on GoRide Transit comes as Gojek, a marquee Indonesian brand, is facing fierce competition from Singaporean rival Grab and when the Indonesian government is promoting public transport to tackle air pollution in Jakarta, which has ranked as one of the world's most polluted cities in recent months.

