Indonesia's Gojek teams up with commuter railway to battle Grab

JAKARTA -- Indonesian ride-hailing and delivery giant Gojek is teaming up with one of the nation's main commuter railway operators to offer users of its superapp a one-stop shop for local journeys, a senior Gojek executive told Nikkei Asia.

The move to work with Kereta Commuter Indonesia (KCI) on GoRide Transit comes as Gojek, a marquee Indonesian brand, is facing fierce competition from Singaporean rival Grab and when the Indonesian government is promoting public transport to tackle air pollution in Jakarta, which has ranked as one of the world's most polluted cities in recent months.