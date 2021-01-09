ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Transportation

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 missing after takeoff

Plane headed from Jakarta to Kalimantan's Pontianak feared to have crashed

A Sriwijaya Air plane loads passengers in Bali in 2017.   © Reuters
SHOTARO TANI, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- A Indonesian domestic airliner from Jakarta to Pontianak, capital of West Kalimantan, is feared to have crashed after the plane "lost contact" on its journey.

A spokesperson for Indonesia's ministry of transportation said Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 lost contact at 2:40 p.m. local time on Saturday and that an investigation was underway between the National Transportation Safety Committee and National Search and Rescue Agency.

The search and rescue agency has also released photos of what is believed to be wreckage from the flight.

Sriwijaya said a total of 62 people were on board.

There is no official information regarding the number of passengers and crew, but unconfirmed reports from Indonesia's air traffic control agency AirNav said there were 56 aboard the plane.

Local media have reported that Sriwijaya was operating Boeing's 737-500 aircraft.

If the crash is confirmed, this will be the second major air disaster in just over two years for Indonesia. In October 2018, a Lion Air flight crashed with 189 people on board, in what would lead to Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft being grounded across the world. Lion is the country's largest private airline.

A flight-tracking service Flightradar24 said on Twitter that the flight "lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta."

Indonesian airlines' safety record had improved in recent years. They were banned for years from flying to the U.S. and Europe due to unaddressed safety concerns.

But in 2016, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration announced that Indonesia had been granted a Category 1 rating after meeting safety standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization. Indonesian airlines were also removed from the EU's blacklist in 2018.

Sriwijaya said in a statement it is "in contact with various related parties to get more detailed information" regarding the flight.

Sriwijaya Group is Indonesia's third-largest domestic carrier after Lion Air and state-owned Garuda Indonesia, and operates Sriwijaya Air as well as Nam Air.

In 2018, Garuda's low-budget carrier Citilink Indonesia took over operations of both Sriwijaya and Nam. But after internal struggles, both parties terminated their partnership in 2019.

