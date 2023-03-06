Indonesia unveils EV subsidies to woo Tesla, BYD

JAKARTA -- Indonesia announced on Monday a subsidy program for electric cars, scooters and buses in its latest move to boost EV adoption in the country and help win investment deals with global EV makers, such as Tesla of the U.S. and China's BYD.

Under the scheme to take effect on March 20, an electric scooter purchase will be eligible for a 7 million rupiah (about $460) subsidy. The same amount is to be offered to consumers converting internal combustion engine scooters into electric ones. Officials said the government is preparing the subsidy for a total of 250,000 e-scooters this year.