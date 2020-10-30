ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Transportation

JAL expects $2.5bn net loss for fiscal 2020

Cratering air travel grounds hopes of Japan's national carrier

While demand for domestic flights begins to take off, global travel restrictions are still hurting the airline's international operations.
ERI SUGIURA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan Airlines forecasts a net loss of up to 270 billion yen ($2.5 billion) this fiscal year through March 2021, the company said on Friday, as reduced air travel continues to plague the industry.

JAL, which is bracing for its first net loss since it relisted in 2012 after bankruptcy, will post an impairment loss for its aging fleet.

While seeing a gradual increase in demand for domestic flights, many international routes still halted amid global travel restrictions.

The country's national carrier also reported on Friday a net loss of 145 billion yen for the April-September period.

