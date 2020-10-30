JAL expects $2.5bn net loss for fiscal 2020

TOKYO -- Japan Airlines forecasts a net loss of up to 270 billion yen ($2.5 billion) this fiscal year through March 2021, the company said on Friday, as reduced air travel continues to plague the industry.

JAL, which is bracing for its first net loss since it relisted in 2012 after bankruptcy, will post an impairment loss for its aging fleet.

While seeing a gradual increase in demand for domestic flights, many international routes still halted amid global travel restrictions.

The country's national carrier also reported on Friday a net loss of 145 billion yen for the April-September period.