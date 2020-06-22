JAL to give employees up to $1,400 in pandemic pay

TOKYO -- Japan Airlines will give its front-line employees up to 150,000 yen ($1,400) in extra pay as a token of gratitude for maintaining flights despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The company feels it needs to raise employee morale, given that some staff are putting themselves at risk of infection.

However, the chairman and president will receive no bonuses this summer. Other high-level executives will see their bonuses slashed by 70%.

Shareholder dividends will not be paid for the fiscal year ended March, with management now tasked to explain the lack of payouts and their performance, which has come under fire.

Revenue has been plunging due to the coronavirus, leading to a 10% cut of executive pay and 50% lower summer bonuses for regular employees from last year.