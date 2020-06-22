ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Transportation

Asia needs to resume air travel faster, says airline group head

Tokyo-Osaka bullet train to resume near-full service in summer

China's bullet trains barrel ahead despite $770bn debt load

Qantas to exit Vietnam joint venture amid coronavirus slump

Transportation

JAL to give employees up to $1,400 in pandemic pay

Company thanks staff for keeping flights going while cutting executive bonuses

The company wants to raise employee morale, given that many staff are working in a risky environment.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan Airlines will give its front-line employees up to 150,000 yen ($1,400) in extra pay as a token of gratitude for maintaining flights despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The company feels it needs to raise employee morale, given that some staff are putting themselves at risk of infection.

However, the chairman and president will receive no bonuses this summer. Other high-level executives will see their bonuses slashed by 70%.

Shareholder dividends will not be paid for the fiscal year ended March, with management now tasked to explain the lack of payouts and their performance, which has come under fire.

Revenue has been plunging due to the coronavirus, leading to a 10% cut of executive pay and 50% lower summer bonuses for regular employees from last year.

Read Next

Latest On Transportation

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close