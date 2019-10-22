ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Transportation

JR Central to go global with online bullet train booking

Japanese rail operator hopes to ease congestion expected during Tokyo Olympics

SAKI HAYASHI, Nikkei staff writer
More foreign travelers will be able to pay for bullet train seats online in advance. 

NAGOYA -- Central Japan Railway plans to expand its ticketless boarding service for the Tokyo-Osaka shinkansen bullet train line as early as April, allowing more foreign visitors to pay for seats in advance abroad.

The smartEX app for online booking is now available only in eight countries and regions, including the U.S., Singapore and Hong Kong, owing to the need for trademark registration. JR Central will offer a website through which foreigners anywhere in the world can register their credit cards and reserve seats.

With tourists seen flocking to Japan for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, JR Central aims to reduce congestion at stations by encouraging advance seat purchases.

SmartEX is an online reservation and ticketless boarding service for the Tokaido line connecting Tokyo and Osaka, as well as for the Sanyo line between Osaka and Fukuoka. JR Central launched the English version in October 2017 for foreign travelers in the available areas to download the app and make advance purchases.

More than 40% of Tokaido shinkansen passengers use ticketless boarding at present.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media