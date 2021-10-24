Japan Airlines books seats on British and German flying cars

TOKYO -- Japan Airlines has partnered with Irish aircraft leasing company Avolon Holdings to launch a flying car business in Japan.

Under the terms of the deal, JAL will have the right to purchase or lease up to 50 eVTOL, or electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The machines are being developed by U.K.-based Vertical Aerospace Group.

The partnership also includes an option for JAL to purchase 50 additional eVTOL aircraft.

JAL also announced that it has placed an order with German air taxi startup Volocopter for up to 100 flying cars and drones. Last year the Japanese carrier bought a stake in the German company, which manufactures flying cars and other equipment.

The Japanese company aims to review the aircraft before offering flights at the World Expo in Osaka in 2025 and elsewhere.

JAL plans to offer a passenger transportation service using flying cars, staring in fiscal 2025, taking advantage of its expertise in air transport. The airline has already begun a passenger transportation service connecting airports with tourist destinations in Mie Prefecture, in western Japan, to try out the business model and flight routes. The company hopes the business will become an alternative to taxis and other traditional forms of transportation.

The Japanese government is working on regulations for flying cars for use in intercity transportation in the 2030s. Rival ANA Holdings aims to launch similar services in fiscal 2025.