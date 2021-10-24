ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Transportation

Japan Airlines books seats on British and German flying cars

Japanese carrier plans to launch business at Expo 2025 in Osaka

Japan Airlines hopes to offer flying car transportation at the World Expo in Osaka in 2025 and elsewhere. (Illustration courtesy of JAL)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan Airlines has partnered with Irish aircraft leasing company Avolon Holdings to launch a flying car business in Japan.

Under the terms of the deal, JAL will have the right to purchase or lease up to 50 eVTOL, or electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The machines are being developed by U.K.-based Vertical Aerospace Group.

The partnership also includes an option for JAL to purchase 50 additional eVTOL aircraft.

JAL also announced that it has placed an order with German air taxi startup Volocopter for up to 100 flying cars and drones. Last year the Japanese carrier bought a stake in the German company, which manufactures flying cars and other equipment.

The Japanese company aims to review the aircraft before offering flights at the World Expo in Osaka in 2025 and elsewhere.

JAL plans to offer a passenger transportation service using flying cars, staring in fiscal 2025, taking advantage of its expertise in air transport. The airline has already begun a passenger transportation service connecting airports with tourist destinations in Mie Prefecture, in western Japan, to try out the business model and flight routes. The company hopes the business will become an alternative to taxis and other traditional forms of transportation.

The Japanese government is working on regulations for flying cars for use in intercity transportation in the 2030s. Rival ANA Holdings aims to launch similar services in fiscal 2025.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more