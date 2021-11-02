Japan Airlines forecasts net loss of $1.28bn for full year

TOKYO -- Japan Airlines on Tuesday forecasts a net loss of 146 billion yen ($1.28 billion) for the fiscal year ending March 2022, as it struggles to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

JAL had refrained making a forecast for the current fiscal year until Tuesday, amid lingering uncertainties related to COVID-19. The company is now expected to have operating losses for a second consecutive fiscal year.

For the April-September period, the carrier posted a consolidated net loss of 104.9 billion yen, hit by weak domestic passenger demand due to repeated coronavirus states of emergency. Japan was under an emergency for much of the period, which encompasses some peak travel periods.