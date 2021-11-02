ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Transportation

Japan Airlines forecasts net loss of $1.28bn for full year

Carrier struggles to recover from coronavirus pandemic

Japan Airlines has been hit by weak domestic passenger demand due to several states of emergency imposed in the country to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Karina Nooka) 
Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan Airlines on Tuesday forecasts a net loss of 146 billion yen ($1.28 billion) for the fiscal year ending March 2022, as it struggles to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

JAL had refrained making a forecast for the current fiscal year until Tuesday, amid lingering uncertainties related to COVID-19. The company is now expected to have operating losses for a second consecutive fiscal year.

For the April-September period, the carrier posted a consolidated net loss of 104.9 billion yen, hit by weak domestic passenger demand due to repeated coronavirus states of emergency. Japan was under an emergency for much of the period, which encompasses some peak travel periods.

