ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Transportation

Japan Airlines to raise up to $1.6bn from share sale

New shares up to 30% of total could be issued, shoring up finances amid pandemic

This fiscal year, Japan Airlines expects to fall into the red for the first time since it relisted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2012, as travel markets have been hit by the pandemic.   © Reuters
YUKO NAGAE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan Airlines said on Friday that it planned to raise up to 168 billion yen ($1.6 billion) through a public offering, followed by a third-party allotment, in a bid to raise capital after the coronavirus pandemic has caused a huge drop in demand for air transport.

Through its equity finance plan, in which the company will issue new shares, Japan Airlines aims to strengthen its financial position while also investing in more energy-efficient aircraft in preparation for when demand picks up again.

The company will issue up to 100 million new shares, accounting for 30% of its current outstanding stock of 337 million shares. The public offering will be be open to Japanese as well as overseas investors.

While 100 billion yen of the capital will be used for investments, the remaining 68 billion yen will be used for the repayment of interest-bearing debt.

The airline plans to spend 80 billion yen on aircraft from Europe's Airbus, with more fuel-efficient planes that emit less carbon dioxide. It also plans to put 15 billion yen toward an investment and loan plan for the company's low-cost carrier arm, which is expected to see a rebound in demand when travel markets recover.

Japan Airlines will need 30 billion yen this fiscal year to redeem bonds and for the repayment of borrowings, as well as 100 billion yen over the following two fiscal years, with part of the raised funds going to these purposes.

The Japanese company forecasts a net loss of between 240 billion yen and 270 billion yen for the current fiscal year through March 2021 and expects to fall into the red for the first time since it relisted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2012.

Passenger numbers continue to fall, especially on international flights, as the pandemic continues to spread in parts of the world.

With many companies in the transportation industry, including airlines, struggling during the pandemic and posting losses, it is possible that more of them will choose the equity finance route.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close