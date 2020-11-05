Japan Post to sell domestic delivery unit of Australia's Toll

TOKYO -- Japan Post has entered into final negotiations to sell off units of Australian logistics company Toll, which was acquired in 2015 during the Japanese company's globalization push, Nikkei has learned.

Japan Post will keep Toll's international business, including contracted corporate logistics, which is seen growing in Asia.

The announcement is expected to be made on Thursday. Japan Post has been looking for a buyer and advice from securities companies regarding the sale.

The move comes after Japan Post was unable to rebuild Toll's domestic business due to Australia's slowing economy, which has been hammered by the coronavirus.

It is unclear whether the struggling Australian company can attract buyers.

Toll's main businesses are Australian delivery, international air freight and global logistics contracts for corporate customers. The operating loss for the April-June period this year totaled 116 million Australian dollars ($83 million), an increase of A$90 million from the previous year. Most of the deficit was due to its home delivery business in Australia.

Some of Toll's other units are also in the red, but the company sees opportunities for future growth.