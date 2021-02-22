ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Transportation

Japan grounds 32 JAL and ANA jets after Boeing engine fire

Same engine family was under scrutiny after trouble on Okinawa-Tokyo flight

United Airlines Flight UA328 returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire on Feb. 20. (Hayden Smith/@speedbird5280/Handout via Reuters)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese transport authorities have told domestic airlines not to fly 32 passenger jets that use the same family of engine that burst into flames over the weekend on a Boeing 777's U.S. flight, strewing debris along its path.

Sunday's move by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism affects 13 planes operated by Japan Airlines and 19 operated by All Nippon Airways, part of ANA Holdings. None of these planes are scheduled to fly Monday.

The decision comes after a United Airlines flight from Denver to Honolulu was forced to make an emergency landing Saturday local time over what the carrier called "an engine failure shortly after departure."

The incident yielded dramatic images of the flaming Pratt & Whitney engine and fallen debris, but no injuries were reported aboard the plane or on the ground.

"Big thanks to the pilot and crew for safely landing the aircraft," Denver International Airport said in a tweet. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said it has begun an investigation.

This photo from social media shows plane debris from a United Airlines flight in Broomfield, Colorado, on Feb. 20. (Broomfield Police via Reuters)

JAL and ANA had grounded the 32 planes on their own Sunday before the ministry's instructions. A JAL flight to Haneda from Naha in Okinawa was canceled.

The stoppage will allow time to consider additional measures in response to the United engine failure, according to the ministry.

The ministry said an engine in the same PW4000 family suffered trouble on a JAL 777 en route to Haneda from Naha on Dec. 4. It ordered stricter inspections in response.

The earlier failure came minutes after takeoff at an altitude of around 5,000 meters. The plane made an emergency landing with damage to the cowl, or engine cover, and elsewhere. No one was injured.

Japanese transportation safety inspectors examine an engine after it failed on a Japan Airlines flight from Naha to Tokyo in December 2020.   © Kyodo

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more