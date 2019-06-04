Japan rail operators splurge on comfort to draw new riders

TOKYO -- Capital spending by Japan's private rail operators looks on track for another all-time high, with much of the money going toward comfortable new trains in a bid to boost ridership as well as safety upgrades ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 16 major companies in the Japan Private Railway Association are expected to invest a total of 545.2 billion yen ($5.03 billion) during the year ending in March, up 14% from fiscal 2018, for a third straight year of record spending. Fourteen of the group's members intend to increase capital spending over last fiscal year.

With the number of people who live along rail lines shrinking, operators are focusing on new trains and other upgrades aimed at offering a more pleasant ride in hopes of attracting new customers. Putting a new train into service reportedly costs billions of yen.

Sotetsu Holdings plans the largest boost to investment, a 76% increase to 20.2 billion yen. The company is adding five trains as part of a planned link with East Japan Railway tracks that will allow direct service to Tokyo's Shinjuku Station when it launches in November. The new trains feature Sotetsu's first in-car security cameras as well as air purifiers and spacious seats.

Seibu Railway is lifting capital spending 28% to 31.6 billion yen as the company introduces five more of the new express trains that it debuted in March. The Laview trains, which offer reserved seating only, have received high marks from commuters and tourists alike.

Tobu Railway also will buy new rolling stock with an eye toward reserved-seat service starting in fiscal 2020, with the company's spending set to rise 15% to 39.7 billion yen. Keikyu intends to invest 27.1 billion yen, up 9%, with part of the funds earmarked for adding two trains containing features such as electrical outlets.

Some operators are investing heavily to improve station safety, security and accessibility ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Though Tokyu looks to cut spending slightly this fiscal year, the company plans to finish installing platform gates at all major stations along its lines. Keio plans to invest 29.7 billion yen, up 51%, in projects such as platform gates at a station near Olympic venue Ajinomoto Stadium.

Preparations are underway for the 2025 World Expo in Osaka as well. Kintetsu Railway, which serves the Osaka area, projects a 1% rise in capital spending to 25 billion yen this fiscal year. Parent company Kintetsu Group Holdings has earmarked a total of 80 billion yen for strategic investment over the five years through fiscal 2023.