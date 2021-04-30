ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Transportation

Japan's ANA posts loss of $3.7bn due to pandemic

Leading airline suffers from sharp decline in passengers

ANA is facing the headwind of declining demand due to the spread of COVID. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
NANA SHIBATA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- ANA Holdings, the parent company of All Nippon Airways, on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of 404.6 billion ($3.7 billion) for the year ended March as it suffers from a sharp decline in passengers due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ANA posted an operating loss of 464.7 billion yen.

Although the net loss is the airline group's largest ever, it represents an improvement of 105 billion yen over a forecast ANA reported in October, of a net loss of 510 billion yen for the full year. In the intervening months, the group has succeeded in lowering costs by, among other measures, reducing the number of scheduled flights.

Sales declined 63.1% to 728.6 billion yen on plunging airline revenue, which accounted for more than 80% of total revenue before the pandemic.

Japan's leading carrier projects that sales will rise 89.4% to 1.38 trillion yen for the current fiscal year, generating a net profit of 3.5 billion yen.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more