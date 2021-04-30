Japan's ANA posts loss of $3.7bn due to pandemic

TOKYO -- ANA Holdings, the parent company of All Nippon Airways, on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of 404.6 billion ($3.7 billion) for the year ended March as it suffers from a sharp decline in passengers due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ANA posted an operating loss of 464.7 billion yen.

Although the net loss is the airline group's largest ever, it represents an improvement of 105 billion yen over a forecast ANA reported in October, of a net loss of 510 billion yen for the full year. In the intervening months, the group has succeeded in lowering costs by, among other measures, reducing the number of scheduled flights.

Sales declined 63.1% to 728.6 billion yen on plunging airline revenue, which accounted for more than 80% of total revenue before the pandemic.

Japan's leading carrier projects that sales will rise 89.4% to 1.38 trillion yen for the current fiscal year, generating a net profit of 3.5 billion yen.