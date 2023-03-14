Japan's ANA to lift revenue with new Tokyo-Europe routes

TOKYO -- ANA Holdings will gradually launch Tokyo-Europe routes whose introduction was delayed by the pandemic, part of an overall plan to boost international passenger revenue by continuing to suspend certain Asian routes and raising unit prices per seat.

"We would like to go forward with starting up our originally planned new Haneda routes" through fiscal 2025, said Kimihiro Nakahori, group chief financial officer, in an interview with Nikkei. ANA had planned to launch new routes to Milan and Istanbul in 2020 to match the increase in international arrival and departure slots at Haneda Airport, which is close to central Tokyo.