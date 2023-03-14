ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Transportation

Japan's ANA to lift revenue with new Tokyo-Europe routes

Some service to Asia to remain suspended through fiscal 2025 amid high fuel and labor costs

ANA aircraft at Haneda Airport, in Tokyo. (Photo by Konosuke Urata)
HAJIME MATSUMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- ANA Holdings will gradually launch Tokyo-Europe routes whose introduction was delayed by the pandemic, part of an overall plan to boost international passenger revenue by continuing to suspend certain Asian routes and raising unit prices per seat.

"We would like to go forward with starting up our originally planned new Haneda routes" through fiscal 2025, said Kimihiro Nakahori, group chief financial officer, in an interview with Nikkei. ANA had planned to launch new routes to Milan and Istanbul in 2020 to match the increase in international arrival and departure slots at Haneda Airport, which is close to central Tokyo.

