TOKYO -- Japan's All Nippon Airways will offset part of its greenhouse gas emissions through a carbon credit trading system underpinned by a new technology known as direct air capture (DAC).

ANA said on Tuesday it has signed a contract to purchase 30,000 tonnes' worth of carbon trading credits from 1PointFive of the U.S. The American company will in turn use DAC to absorb that amount of carbon dioxide directly from the air over three years from 2025.