Japan's Orix sees HNA bankruptcy proceedings as path forward

HONG KONG -- Business conditions around struggling HNA Group have turned positive, according to one of its joint venture partners, after its creditors last month petitioned to bring the Chinese conglomerate to court for bankruptcy proceedings.

Japanese financial group Orix jointly owns Ireland-based aircraft leasing company Avolon Holdings with Bohai Leasing, a Shenzhen-listed unit of HNA Group. Avolon is the world's third-largest aircraft lessor, both in terms of fleet size and value, according to KPMG, and it is considered one of the most precious assets of the group.

Hitomaro Yano, executive officer and head of treasury at Orix, told reporters on Monday in an online earnings briefing that the situation regarding HNA Group "will be cleared up," as he believes the once-acquisitive company is heading for restructuring.

While its joint venture partner Bohai Leasing is not directly under the bankruptcy petition, Yano stressed that "Bohai [and] Avolon are separated" from potential future proceedings.

However, Bohai's parent, HNA Capital Group, is part of the petition, and Bohai has disclosed that there are risks involved with regard to potential decisions made by the court. The high court in Hainan Province, where HNA is domiciled, has yet to accept the petition.

"Whether HNA Capital and HNA Group enter the restructuring procedure still has significant uncertainties," Bohai's board said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Jan. 29, immediately following the bankruptcy restructuring disclosure by HNA Group. Bohai also noted that "the restructuring plan could have an influence on shareholding structure and other matters of the company."

HNA Group separately issued a statement on Jan. 30 saying that its seven major subsidiaries, including HNA Capital, have received notices from the high court that they are all part of the bankruptcy petitions made by creditors. HNA Group also said that if the court accepts the creditors' request, "each major subsidiary will enter restructuring procedures and that could have an influence on respective companies' long-term equity investments, account receivables, other receivables and more."

Since the bankruptcy petition was made, Bohai's share price has fallen for six consecutive trading days through Monday, losing nearly 20% of its market value. Its closing price on Monday at 1.89 yuan marks the stock's lowest level since 2009.

HNA incurred its heavy debts during a debt-fueled global acquisition spree that saw it buy up companies ranging from the Radisson hotel chain to technology products distributor Ingram Micro.

Global ratings agencies have offered contrasting views on the impact on Avolon from HNA Group's bankruptcy proceedings.

Moody's Investors Service on Feb. 1 said that it placed Avolon under review for a downgrade. With the current rating at "Baa3," that puts the aircraft lessor's credit on the brink of junk status. Moody's said the risk of Avolon leasing out 11% of its total carrying value of all aircraft to HNA Group airlines exposes it to "higher cash flow performance risks, given the lease restructuring likely to occur during HNA's reorganization."

HNA Group has roughly 10 airlines under its wing, including major carrier Hainan Airlines.

Moody's also expects HNA to revise its fleet plan during its reorganization, which could "result in the rejection of aircraft leases it no longer deems core to its airlines' operations, while also renegotiating the terms on affirmed leases, likely to the detriment of Avolon's revenues."

S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings view things differently.

S&P said last Tuesday that Avolon's customer mix is "still diverse" despite being one of the most exposed lessors to HNA Group airlines, while its special governance structure has "de-linked from Bohai and, hence, HNA." Avolon is 70% owned by Bohai, but Orix, which holds 30%, carries veto rights on certain matters, including bankruptcy filings.

Fitch said on Thursday that a $1.5 billion bond funding completed in January has added to Avolon's "sufficient liquidity to withstand reduced lease revenues and cash flows related to the aircraft leased to HNA-owned airlines."

Both S&P and Fitch see no immediate impact on their "BBB-minus" ratings that they each assign to Avolon, the same evaluation as Moody's.

There remains the question of whether Avolon will be put up for sale in the potential restructuring process of HNA Group. Orix, as the joint venture partner, has always been viewed as the top candidate for a possible acquisition.

Yano said on Monday that "there is nothing to say about the holdings [of Avolon] right now. There is nothing that I am able to comment on."

Last August, Yano told reporters that Orix was "neutral" on the issue of whether it wants to purchase Avolon's stake from Bohai, meaning that it is "about neither wanting to buy nor sell."