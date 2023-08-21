Japan's airlines eye catering to semiconductor, e-commerce shipments

TOKYO -- Demand for semiconductors and e-commerce products, among other goods, will likely be key to the success of Japanese airlines' cargo business as All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines introduce freighters to shore it up.

Both of Japan's major airlines expect the air cargo market to grow in the long term despite current shrinkage from the pandemic period. ANA is scheduled to acquire Japan-based Nippon Cargo Airlines (NCA) on Oct. 1, while rival JAL will possess its own freighters for the first time in 13 years.