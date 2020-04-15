ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Transportation

Japan's bullet trains face 90% drop in Golden Week passengers

Holiday ridership plummets to worst in over two decades amid outbreak

SHOHEI NOMOTO, Nikkei staff writer
East Japan Railway's Tohoku shinkansen saw reservations dip 91% during the Golden Week period. (Photo by Konosuke Urata)

TOKYO -- Ridership on Japan's shinkansen bullet trains is poised to plummet 91% for the upcoming Golden Week holiday as people stay home to avoid the novel coronavirus.

Only 350,000 seats have been reserved for the period between April 24 and May 6, the six Japan Railway group passenger train companies said Tuesday. This span includes the five-day Golden Week break starting May 2.

This marks the poorest showing since comparable records started being kept in 1997. The steep loss of passengers will dent the finances of the rail operators.

Central Japan Railway, which operates the Tokaido shinkansen connecting Tokyo and Osaka, reported a 91% drop in bookings for shinkansen and limited express trains. Only 180,000 bullet train seats were reserved, or 4% of the 4.61 million seats available, despite a 1% reduction in the total number of seats through a partial suspension of Nozomi service, the fastest shinkansen option on that line.

JR Central says it does not know at this time how bookings will look like in the future.

"We can't predict the scale of the effect [of the novel coronavirus] or when it will be controlled," said a company representative.

East Japan Railway, serving the Tokyo area, says seat reservations for bullet trains will plunge 91% during the Golden Week period. The percentage of seats booked on the Hokkaido shinkansen, operated by Hokkaido Railway, tumbled 28.5 points to 3.6%, a record low.

For Osaka's West Japan Railway, the Sanyo shinkansen connecting the city with Fukuoka only secured 8% of the reservations from a year earlier -- 90,000 seats. The Kyushu shinkansen, which continues further south from Fukuoka to Kagoshima, drew bookings for 20,000 seats, or just 11% of the performance a year earlier.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a last week applicable to Tokyo and six prefectures stretching to Fukuoka. The measures include requests for citizens to refrain from non-essential travel.

In response to declining passenger numbers, JR rail operators cut the number of bullet train and limited express seats available for reservation 10% to 11.06 million. Despite that move, only 470,000 seats were booked.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close