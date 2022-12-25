ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Transportation

Japan's next bullet train lines face multibillion-dollar cost increases

Projects go over budget on labor, materials as delays mount

The Nishi-Kyushu Shinkansen line, featuring the new Kamome bullet train, opened in September, but ridership has been low. (Photo by Shinya Sawai)
SHOHEI KONO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The next stages of expanding Japan's bullet train network face potentially huge cost overruns as prices of materials and labor soar, raising questions about the financial sustainability of the country's railway development model.

An extension of the Hokkaido Shinkansen in northern Japan to the prefectural capital of Sapporo is expected to top the original budget estimate by roughly 40%, or 645 billion yen ($4.88 billion), bringing the total to 2.3 trillion yen, the transport ministry said early this month.

