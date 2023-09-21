Japan's tourism rebound spurs talk of easing ride-hailing rules

TOKYO -- Lifting the ban on private car ride-hailing in Japan has come up for discussion among lawmakers as the shortage of taxi drivers grows acute and the number of overseas tourists rebounds sharply.

Official data released on Wednesday by the Japan National Tourism Organization showed that about 2.16 million foreign visitors arrived in Japan in August alone, marking further recovery from the lows of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is likely to spur the debate over deregulation of the ride-hailing business.