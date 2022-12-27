ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Transportation

Japan to revamp air traffic control to handle 2m flights

Consolidated data system aims to ease congestion and cut emissions

Japan is expanding capacity at Haneda Airport and other major aviation hubs in anticipation of growing demand. (Photo by Kaisuke Ohta)
SHOHEI KONO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan will rework its air traffic control system by spring 2025 to accommodate 2 million flights per year, up 10% from current capacity, anticipating a rebound in travel demand after the end of coronavirus-era travel restrictions.

The transport ministry will reorganize its four regional control centers into three, with one covering all high-altitude travel above 10,000 kilometers and two for low-altitude flights, split between east and west. Japan wants to reduce the number of flights passed from one center to another as they move between regions.

