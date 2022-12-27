Japan to revamp air traffic control to handle 2m flights

TOKYO -- Japan will rework its air traffic control system by spring 2025 to accommodate 2 million flights per year, up 10% from current capacity, anticipating a rebound in travel demand after the end of coronavirus-era travel restrictions.

The transport ministry will reorganize its four regional control centers into three, with one covering all high-altitude travel above 10,000 kilometers and two for low-altitude flights, split between east and west. Japan wants to reduce the number of flights passed from one center to another as they move between regions.