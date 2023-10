TOKYO -- Japan's two biggest airlines, All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines, have seen strong rebounds from COVID-related setbacks in the first six months of their current financial years.

Net profit for ANA in the April-September period improved 4.8 times over the same period last year to 93.2 billion yen ($618.6 million), recovering to 2019 pre-COVID levels. Net profit for domestic rival JAL was 61.6 billion yen, returning to profit from a loss of 2.1 billion yen a year earlier.