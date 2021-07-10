ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Transportation

Kintetsu Express adds charters to deliver ASEAN auto parts to US

Japanese freight forwarder sees squeeze on cargo capacity as output rebounds

Kintetsu World Express expects higher demand for shipping auto parts from Southeast Asia to the U.S.    © Reuters
KAZUTO SHIMADA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Leading Japanese freight forwarder Kintetsu World Express has begun scheduled charter flights that carry freight from Southeast Asia to the U.S., betting that automobile production will pick up as the global chip shortage eases going forward.

Cargo from Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia is first brought to South Korea's Incheon airport and the Dubai airport in the United Arab Emirates before flown to the Rickenbacker airport in the U.S. state of Ohio on KWE's chartered flights. The destination airport in the city of Columbus is relatively close to Chicago. The service, scheduled four times a week, started this month.

KWE piloted a similar service in March and saw strong demand. Previously, other forwarders have offered charters from Southeast Asia as one-off services, resulting in persistent transport capacity shortages.

With the coronavirus pandemic grounding international passenger jets and maritime shipping facing delays, global logistics continues to face uncertainty. The anticipated pickup in shipments of automotive materials is sure to deepen the capacity crunch, and "this situation will not be resolved anytime soon," said a KWE representative.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more