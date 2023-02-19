Korean Air braces for turbulence as cargo rates sink

SEOUL -- While other carriers enjoy a long-awaited rebound, Korean Air Lines is expected to see profits descend from their pandemic-era highs as the industry's recent expansion of passenger flights works against the company's cargo-focused strategy.

The South Korean flag carrier had enjoyed two straight years of record profits in 2021 and 2022 even as peers like Thai Airways International and Virgin Australia went through bankruptcy. Its operating profit nearly doubled to 2.88 trillion won ($2.22 billion) last year, while sales jumped by 53% to 13.41 trillion won.