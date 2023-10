KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysian police have arrested the founder of MYAirline, after the low-cost carrier suspended operations earlier this month due to financial problems.

Goh Hwan Hua was taken into custody along with his wife, Neow Ean Lee and son, Sean Goh Tze Han in relation to investigations into the airline, Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, the commercial crime investigation department director of the Royal Malaysian Police force, told Nikkei Asia on Wednesday.