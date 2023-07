KUALA LUMPUR -- MYAirline, Malaysia's newest low-cost carrier, plans to go public within the next three years, the company's chief executive told Nikkei Asia, outlining ambitious expansion plans to become a major regional player.

CEO Rayner Teo said that though an initial public offering within that time frame is a tall order, he was confident the company, which started operations in November of last year, has the managerial resources to pull it off.