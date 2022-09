MANILA -- A conglomerate led by an adviser to new Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is making a 25 billion peso ($440 million) takeover of one of the country’s busiest airports.

Aboitiz Group on Friday struck a deal to buy into GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp., the developer and operator of Mactan Cebu International Airport on the central island of Cebu, a popular tourist destination and commercial hub.