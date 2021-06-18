ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Transportation

Mitsubishi unit expands US logistics reach in $2.9bn deal

Target CAI International is a big player in marine container leasing

Mitsubishi HC Capital says its acquisition of CAI International will make it the world's second-largest container leasing company. (Screenshot from MUFG and CAI International websites) 
RURIKA IMAHASHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi HC Capital is to buy U.S. transportation finance company CAI International in a $2.9 billion deal.

"We have decided to make this acquisition in order to strengthen our 'global assets' which are one of our focus areas," said MHC in a statement issued on Friday.

MHC will acquire all of CAI's common stock in an all-cash transaction for $56 per share, representing an equity value of approximately $1.1 billion, according to CAI, which said the total enterprise value of the deal was $2.9 billion.

The cash consideration represents a 46.8% premium over CAI's closing stock price on Thursday.

CAI is the world's fifth-largest company in the marine container leasing industry in terms of the number of containers it owns. The merger makes MHC the second-largest container leasing company on that basis, according to MHC.

"We believe our shipping line customers and manufacturing partners will most certainly benefit from the scale and financial strength of the merged company," David Remington, chairman of the CAI board of directors, said in a statement.

The merger comes amid a surge in demand for shipping services due to the coronavirus pandemic fueling stay-at-home consumption. With demand for marine containers on the rise, shipping containers are in short supply globally.

"The importance of shipping containers in marine transportation is being recognized once again," said MHC in the statement.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more