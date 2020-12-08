ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Transportation

Mitsubishi wins $663m train car contract in Myanmar

Japanese trading house will deliver 246 cars for two rail projects

Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will deliver new train cars that will shorten journeys on the Yangon Circular Railway, and between Yangon and Mandalay. (Photo courtesy of the company)
Nikkei staff writers | Myanmar

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Corp. has signed two contracts with Myanmar's state-run railway, Myanma Railways, to deliver new rolling stock, the Japanese trading house said Tuesday.

The total cost of the two projects is approximately 69 billion yen ($663.2 million), which will be covered by an international yen loan agreement between the governments of Japan and Myanmar. The projects are part of the Japanese government's railway infrastructure export drive.

Mitsubishi will deliver 66 cars for the Yangon Circular Railway, which runs through central Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, and 180 cars for the Yangon-Mandalay Railway, which connects Yangon, Naypyitaw and Mandalay.

The new cars will shorten travel time on the 46 km Yangon Circular Railway from about 170 minutes to 110 minutes, and that of the 620 km Yangon-Mandalay Railway from about 15 hours to around 8 hours.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, Spain's leading rail car manufacturer, better known as CAF, will manufacture the train cars using Japanese equipment for part of its electrical systems and deliver the cars from 2023 to 2025.

