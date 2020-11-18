Mitsui to supply maintenance equipment for Delhi-Mumbai railway

TOKYO -- Mitsui & Co. has won a contract worth about 18 billion yen ($173.2 million) to supply an Indian railway with maintenance equipment, the big Japanese trading house announced on Wednesday as it takes another step in its strategy to expand infrastructure exports to Asia.

The contract with the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India, run by the Indian Ministry of Railways, covers areas of the Western DFC line between Delhi and Mumbai.

Mitsui & Co. is to supply 22 types of equipment, 203 pieces in total, used for maintaining rails and overhead wires. It will also handle design, manufacturing and staff training.

The trading house since 2016 has been laying track and doing civil engineering tasks for the cargo-only railway. With the latest contract, its sixth for the railway, total orders Mitsui has received from the project amount to about 182 billion yen.

Mitsui & Co. is working to expand its infrastructure exports to Asia; it is also involved in an Indonesia project, specifically with Jakarta's subway.

The Western DFC Project is backed by India and Japan, and many Japanese companies are involved in developing the infrastructure. While the completion date is uncertain due to delays in land expropriation, the railway is expected to shorten the three-day journey between Delhi and Mumbai to one day.