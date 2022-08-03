ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Transportation

Mumbai metro line back on track after political bickering

Delays underscore frustration over slow pace of Indian infrastructure projects

Huge cost overruns and delays have overshadowed the construction of Mumbai's third subway line. (Photo by Dev Chatterjee)
DEV CHATTERJEE, Contributing writer | India

MUMBAI -- Plans to build a key subway line between Mumbai's two main business districts are getting back on track after years of delays caused by political wrangling, potentially offering relief to some of the millions of commuters who cram onto the sprawling city's aboveground trains each day.

But critics say huge cost overruns and the delayed timetable on Metro Line 3, the financial hub's third underground rail route, underscore the often lethargic pace of infrastructure projects in India, especially compared to the far speedier record of its neighbor and sometime rival China.

