Owner of stranded Suez ship aims to refloat vessel on Saturday

EHIME/TOKYO -- The Japanese owner of the ship that is blocking the Suez Canal is aiming to get the ship freed by Saturday night Japan time, the company said on Friday.

Shoei Kisen, an affiliate of Japan's major shipbuilder Imabari Shipbuilding, explained that it has been trying to remove sediment from around the bow of the Ever Given, to free the stricken vessel, but has "still not succeeded in doing so."

"We are continuing works to remove sediment as of now, with additional dredging tools," the company said on Friday. It said it aimed to free the ship "tomorrow night Japan time."

There is no oil leakage stemming from the accident, the company added, nor any injury to crew.

Shoei said five experts dispatched by an insurance company have been collaborating with local authorities in Suez since Thursday. The company is also arranging to dispatch two large tug boats.

"I apologize for causing great trouble and concern," said Yukito Higaki, president of Shoei Kisen.

Higaki explained that the company is still investigating the cause of the accident. "We can only predict that it was due to a rapid change in weather conditions," he said. The company added that there were no reports about navigation instrument problems.

The Ever Given, a 400-metre long container ship weighing more than 200,000 tons, ran aground in the canal on Tuesday, completely blocking one of the world's main maritime arteries. Canal authorities and specialist crews have so far been unable to free it.

The blockage is sparking fears over disruption to global trade as other vessels are delayed or rerouted. Around 10% of global trade passes through the Egypt-controlled waterway.

The vessel is operated by Evergreen Marine of Taiwan.

The Suez logjam is already raising freight rates and thus revenue for shippers. Shares in HMM, South Korea's largest shipping company, were up 14% in Seoul on Friday as expectations grew that some companies would profit from the disruption.

HMM said one of its container ships coming from Europe was standing by outside the Suez Canal. "We are told that the Suez port authority will take action by the weekend. We are watching developments carefully," said a spokesman for HMM, also known as Hyundai Merchant Marine.

Moody's, the credit rating agency, said on Friday that Europe's manufacturing, auto and auto suppliers were expected to be most affected by a blockage.

"Even if the situation is resolved within the next 48 hours, port congestion and further delay to an already constrained supply chain is inevitable," said Daniel Harlid, a vice president at Moody's.

Ship tracking websites suggest that some vessels in the Atlantic and Indian oceans are starting to change course away from routes that would have taken them through the Suez Canal.

Additional reporting by Kim Jaewon in Seoul and P Prem Kumar in Kuala Lumpur.