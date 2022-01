Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

MANILA -- Philippine Airlines on Monday named Stanley Ng, a pilot and son-in-law of the company's billionaire owner Lucio Tan, as its acting president and chief operating officer.

Stanley Ng, a pilot, has been named as Philippines Airlines president and chief operating officer. (Photo courtesy from the company)

Flag carrier could benefit from border reopening, but high fuel costs pose challenge

