ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Transportation

Philippine Airlines orders 9 Airbus long-haul jets in recovery push

Southeast Asian carrier gaining altitude after bankruptcy protection

Philippine Airlines says it is buying nine A350-1000 jets to be operated on nonstop flights from Manila to North America, including the U.S. East Coast and Canada.   © AP
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- Philippine Airlines on Wednesday said it had ordered nine long-haul, wide-body jets from Airbus as the Southeast Asian carrier beefs up its fleet following a turbulent pandemic that forced it into bankruptcy protection in 2021.

As the company and the wider travel industry recover from coronavirus-induced turmoil, Philippine Airlines said in a statement that the nine A350-1000 jets will be operated on nonstop flights from Manila to North America, including the U.S. East Coast and Canada. It also secured rights to buy three more "to allow future expansion to new long haul destinations," including Europe.

Read Next

Latest On Transportation

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close