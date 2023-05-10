Philippine Airlines orders 9 Airbus long-haul jets in recovery push

MANILA -- Philippine Airlines on Wednesday said it had ordered nine long-haul, wide-body jets from Airbus as the Southeast Asian carrier beefs up its fleet following a turbulent pandemic that forced it into bankruptcy protection in 2021.

As the company and the wider travel industry recover from coronavirus-induced turmoil, Philippine Airlines said in a statement that the nine A350-1000 jets will be operated on nonstop flights from Manila to North America, including the U.S. East Coast and Canada. It also secured rights to buy three more "to allow future expansion to new long haul destinations," including Europe.