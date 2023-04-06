ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Transportation

Philippine Jeepney modernization creates political headache

Congestion and pollution put pressure for change, but vehicles popular with citizens

The Philippines' popular jeepneys face an uncertain future over environmental concerns. (Photo by Yuichi Shiga)
YUICHI SHIGA, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- Uncertainty looms ahead for jeepneys, the lifeline for commuters across the Philippines, as the country builds its first subway line and updates public transportation systems amid growing environmental and safety concerns about the affordable passenger vehicles.

About a month ago, schools, employers, commuters alike braced for having no way of getting to their workplaces and classrooms as jeepney drivers had announced a week-long strike starting March 6 over the phasing out of the popular mode of transportation under the 2017 modernization plan.

Read Next

Latest On Transportation

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close