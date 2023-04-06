Philippine Jeepney modernization creates political headache

MANILA -- Uncertainty looms ahead for jeepneys, the lifeline for commuters across the Philippines, as the country builds its first subway line and updates public transportation systems amid growing environmental and safety concerns about the affordable passenger vehicles.

About a month ago, schools, employers, commuters alike braced for having no way of getting to their workplaces and classrooms as jeepney drivers had announced a week-long strike starting March 6 over the phasing out of the popular mode of transportation under the 2017 modernization plan.