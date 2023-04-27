ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Transportation

Philippine conglomerates pitch $1.8bn upgrade for Manila airport

Backed by a U.S. fund, companies revive bid to take over busy hub

A passengers arrives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the Philippines.   © Reuters
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- Six Philippine conglomerates and a U.S. fund have made a joint proposal to the government for a 100 billion Philippine pesos ($1.8 billion) project to upgrade and run the Manila airport, the group said on Thursday.

The conglomerate-backed companies -- Aboitiz InfraCapital, AC Infrastructure Holdings, Asia's Emerging Dragon, Alliance Global-Infracorp Development, Filinvest Development and JG Summit Infrastructure Holdings -- and New York-based Global Infrastructure Partners have formed the Manila International Airport Consortium, it added.

Read Next

Latest On Transportation

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close