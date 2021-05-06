ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Transportation

Qantas-JAL tie-up faces veto from Australian antitrust regulator

Plan to coordinate flights would undermine post-pandemic competition: watchdog

A Qantas flight to mark the airline's 100th birthday departs from Sydney Airport in November 2020.   © Destination NSW via Reuters
FUMI MATSUMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Australia

SYDNEY -- Australia's antitrust watchdog intends to deny a planned five-year agreement by Japan Airlines and Australian peer Qantas Airways to coordinate flights between the two countries.

The companies were the only two airlines offering direct flights between Melbourne and Tokyo before the pandemic, the Australia Competition and Consumer Commission said Thursday.

"Protecting competition in the airline industry is critical to ensuring recovery in the tourism sector, once international travel restrictions ease," said Rod Sims, who chairs the commission. "This proposed coordination would appear to undermine competition significantly."

Qantas expressed disappointment with the draft decision. "Not only would this partnership be good for our business, it would be good for consumers and help key parts of the tourism industry recover," a representative said.

JAL called the news "regrettable" and said it will work with Qantas to decide on a response.

The commission will issue an official decision after a comment period ending May 27.

