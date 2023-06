SYDNEY -- Qantas Airways has scrapped its gender-specific uniform rules and now lets employees decide whether to wear high heels and makeup as the Australian carrier seeks a worker-friendly environment to fill more jobs amid rebounding travel demand.

Under the airline's revised style and attire code, the first update in about 10 years, all Qantas employees are allowed to wear flat shoes regardless of which uniform they choose. Makeup is optional for both men and women.