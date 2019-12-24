Qantas posts record earnings with 'budget carrier' tricks and new tech

SYDNEY -- Five years ago, Qantas Airways recorded the worst loss in its history. Now Australia's largest carrier has turned in a record-breaking earnings report, with the turnaround credited to cost-cutting practices perfected by budget airlines.

CEO Alan Joyce, who once helmed low-cost carrier and Qantas subsidiary Jetstar, aims to cut costs even further. "We have an ongoing transformation program, targeting 400 million Australian dollars ($275 million) a year, mainly through the use of the new technology, new aircraft that we think will make a big difference," Joyce told Nikkei.

For the year ended June, revenue at Qantas climbed 4.9% to an all-time high of AU$17.96 billion. The net profit, however, shrank 6.5% to AU$891 million, largely due to higher fuel costs.

The company carried out a cost-cutting exercise with surgical precision, with 70% of the business areas targeted delivering an average of under AU$1 million in savings, achieving a combined AU$450 million.

At its maintenance base facility in Brisbane, Qantas successfully cut the length of an aircraft's stay by 20-30%, and shrank costs by 8%. It used to take longer for mechanics to find tools and components than to service the aircraft itself. But software optimizing inventory improved the process.

Qantas had some pilots switch from wireless radio and communicate though a satellite system that powers the in-flight Wi-Fi service. The company is also looking to speed up the boarding and baggage check process by employing facial recognition technology. The system is currently going through a trial period.

It is a vast improvement from the record loss of more than AU$2.8 billion in the year ended June 2014. Five years ago, the airline had to take a series of unprecedented steps to save itself. "We must take actions that are unprecedented in scope and depth to strengthen the core of the Qantas Group business," Joyce announced in February 2014, along with the cut of 5,000 employees, sell-offs and purchase deferrals of over 50 planes.

Joyce, promoted as the head of Qantas from Jetstar in 2008, also applied what he knew from his previous post. For one, the parent airline reduced the time between landing and takeoff on domestic flights to 35 minutes from 45 minutes.

Before the reforms, Qantas resembled Japan Airlines, the carrier that required a government bailout in 2010, said an industry source. Although it was completely privatized in 1995, Qantas continued to operate money-losing connections.

Qantas, along with Ansett Australia, enjoyed a virtual domestic duopoly, which was reflected in the high ticket prices. That changed with 2000 entry of Virgin Blue, now Virgin Australia which offered lower-priced travel.

Ansett collapsed in 2001, but Qantas fought back by establishing its own budget carrier Jetstar. As the first CEO, Joyce built Jetstar into the first successful LCC birthed from a full-service carrier, said an executive working at a foreign competitor.

Now, Qantas and Jetstar commands a 60% share in domestic flights. Qantas typically caters to corporate and affluent clients while Jetstar captures the youth and family markets. "Key point for Qantas is its dual airline strategy. Using Jetstar effectively (and Alan Joyce had been its founding CEO) has been fundamental to its success," said Peter Harbison, chairman emeritus of CAPA-Centre for Aviation based in Sydney.

The strategy has also squeezed the one-time industry disrupter Virgin Australia into years of losses. At the same time, Qantas's finds itself constantly exposed to the fluctuating demand from corporate domestic travelers, as well as to oil prices. International flights account for 40% of the revenue, but only 20% of the profit.