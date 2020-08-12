Record loss for Cathay Pacific exacerbated by fuel hedges

HONG KONG -- Cathay Pacific Airways has reported a record net loss of nearly $1.3 billion for the first half of the year under the impact of the coronavirus pandemic which has grounded all but a small fraction of the group's passenger flights.

The carrier's 9.865 billion Hong Kong dollar ($1.27 billion) loss was aggravated by hedging contracts for fuel set when no one could have imagined oil futures trading at prices below zero. A year earlier, the company generated a net profit of HK$1.35 billion.

"The first six months of 2020 were the most challenging that the Cathay Pacific group has faced in its more than 70-year history," said Chairman Patrick Healy in a statement accompanying the results. "We do not expect to see a meaningful recovery in our passenger business for some time to come."

Revenue dropped 48.3% to HK$27.67 billion as higher charges to carry freight offset some of the group's vanished passenger revenue.

Cathay shares were up 10.1% at HK$5.78 in midafternoon trade on the Hong Kong exchange. The company had previously warned investors of the impending loss.