Record loss for Cathay Pacific exacerbated by fuel hedges

Transportation

Chairman of flagship Hong Kong carrier warns no 'meaningful recovery' in sight

Higher charges to carry freight offset some of Cathay Pacific Airways' vanished passenger revenue in the first half. (Photo by Konosuke Urata)
KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei Asian Review chief business news correspondent | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Cathay Pacific Airways has reported a record net loss of nearly $1.3 billion for the first half of the year under the impact of the coronavirus pandemic which has grounded all but a small fraction of the group's passenger flights.

The carrier's 9.865 billion Hong Kong dollar ($1.27 billion) loss was aggravated by hedging contracts for fuel set when no one could have imagined oil futures trading at prices below zero. A year earlier, the company generated a net profit of HK$1.35 billion.

"The first six months of 2020 were the most challenging that the Cathay Pacific group has faced in its more than 70-year history," said Chairman Patrick Healy in a statement accompanying the results. "We do not expect to see a meaningful recovery in our passenger business for some time to come."

Revenue dropped 48.3% to HK$27.67 billion as higher charges to carry freight offset some of the group's vanished passenger revenue.

Cathay shares were up 10.1% at HK$5.78 in midafternoon trade on the Hong Kong exchange. The company had previously warned investors of the impending loss.

