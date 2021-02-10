SF Holding to buy Kerry Logistics to expand reach beyond China

HONG KONG -- SF Holding said on Wednesday that it will acquire a controlling stake in Kerry Logistics Network in a deal valued at 17.55 billion Hong Kong dollars ($2.26 billion), marking a major advance for the Chinese courier company into the wider Asian region.

SF will purchase 51.8% of the Hong Kong-listed pan-Asian logistics service provider, the companies said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Trading in Kerry Logistics' shares had been suspended late last week pending an announcement.

Kerry Logistics and its Hong Kong-listed parent Kerry Properties have agreed to the deal, it said. Shenzhen-listed SF said it will pay for the acquisition through external funding.

In its separate filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange late Tuesday, SF said the deal would "further enhance its comprehensive logistics solution capabilities."

The company is keen on adding Kerry Logistics' wide global network with its presence in 59 countries and regions, particularly in Asia, an area where a growing number of SF's mainland Chinese clients are expanding.

For its part, Kerry Logistics said the offer from SF "will bring together the core competencies" of both parties, as SF has the largest cargo freighter fleet in China, while its large customer base in the country is a big part of where their clients do business.

Writing last Friday following news reports of the potential deal, Daiwa analyst Kelvin Lau said it would benefit both companies. "With the SF alliance, Kerry is likely to get access to the vast mainland [China] network through SF," he said.

"On the other hand, SF would benefit from [the] regional and overseas network of Kerry, especially Kerry's strong local express delivery network in Taiwan, and ASEAN countries such as Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia," Lau said.

The Kerry Group companies are expected to retain a certain portion of Kerry Logistics after the deal is complete.

As long as Kerry Holding, one of the controlling shareholders of Kerry Logistics, and its associated companies hold a stake of 10% or greater in the logistics provider, it will appoint two board members. Kerry Properties will name one.

The offer price for Kerry Logistics is HK$18.80 a share, a discount of 19.8% to the closing price of HK$23.45 on Thursday before its shares were suspended. However, the price also represents a 0.7% premium to the average closing price over the past five trading days. Kerry Logistics' shares were up 6.2% to HK$24.90 early Wednesday following the announcement.

Kerry Logistics will maintain its status as a listed company in Hong Kong.

Additional reporting by Zach Coleman.